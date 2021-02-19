ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Six Flags St. Louis will reopen next month!
The popular attraction will open for its 50th anniversary season on March 20. Once it opens, the park will be open on weekends only until late May, when it will shift to daily operation. Starting June 5, Six Flags St. Louis will celebrate its 50th anniversary for 50 days.
When the park reopens, it will follow CDC and local health department guidelines, as well as health and safety standards to ensure guests and employees feel safe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.