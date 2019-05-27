ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Stanley Cup has arrived, with the Game 1 puck drop set for 7 p.m. Central in Boston Monday night.
To celebrate the series, the Six Flags parks in St. Louis and New England have agreed to a wager.
If the Blues top the bruins, a blues band will follow Six Flags New England’s park president Pete Carmichael around for an entire day. Additionally, anyone with a Missouri ID will get free admission to the park for a week, and the park will hand out gooey butter cake to the first 100 guests entering the park.
The park will also send iconic Bostonian treats to Six Flags St. Louis including Boston Cream Donuts, New England Clam Chowder, and Boston Baked Beans.
Lastly, Six Flags New England will rename their “Thunderbolt” wooden coaster to “Thunder Blues” and fly a Blues flag at the ride.
If Boston wins, Six Flags St. Louis will give free admission for one week to anyone with a Massachusetts ID.
A band of bears (mascots) will follow Six Flags St. Louis’ park president Phil Liggett around for an entire day, and the park will send Carmichael his favorite St. Louis foods, including, Joe Boccardi’s pizza, Sugarfire BBQ, and Fitz’s root beer.
Six Flags St. Louis will also serve Boston cream pies to the first 100 guests entering the park.
Lastly, Six Flags St. Louis keeps The Boss wooden coaster on the line and will rename it the “Boston Boss” as well as hoist a Bruins flags at the ride;
The loser will keep their temporary sign up and fly the opposing team’s flag for one week and post proof of the along with a congratulatory message to the winning team on the park’s Facebook page.
Six Flags St. Louis is giving any guests who wear Blues gear on game days $20 off a one-day ticket.
