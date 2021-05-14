ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Six Flags St. Louis wants to help 25 lucky couples renew their vows.
In honor of the park’s 50th anniversary, Six Flags St. Louis is looking for 25 couples that either met at the park, got engaged at the park, got married at the park or had the park play a significant role in their relationship. The selected couples will participate in a vow renewal ceremony on June 19.
Click here to share your story and be entered for a chance to be one of the selected couples.
