ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Six Flags St. Louis will hold a job fair in February.
The theme park will kick off their hiring season with job fairs on Feb. 8 and 9 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
During the two-day job fair, applicants will receive the following added perks:
- Free Job Fair transportation from the North Hanley and Shrewsbury Metro Link Stations. Visit https://www.sixflags.com/stlouis/special-events/hiring-events/2020-job-fair for more info
- A free ticket just for applying and interviewing
- A free uniform shirt for those hired
- Opportunity to meet with various departments to see which jobs best fit their interest
- BMO Harris Bank will be on site to assist employees interested in setting up an account for direct deposits.
The theme park is hiring for a variety of positions including lifeguards, ride operators, front gate ticket takers, security officers and performers.
Click here for more information or to apply online.
