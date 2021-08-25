EUREKA, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Six Flags St. Louis has partnered with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services to give free one-day tickets to people who get the COVID-19 vaccine.
The theme park is giving away 20,000 tickets to those who get vaccinated at any designated clinic starting Aug. 25. The one-day tickets will be valid through Jan. 2, excluding Oct. 23 and 30.
Click here for a list of designated vaccine clinics.
