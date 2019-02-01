EUREKA (KMOV.com) - Six Flags will be hosting four job fairs in February as the park looks to hire for the upcoming season.
The theme park is looking to fill 3,000 positions including ride operators, cashiers, lifeguards, food service team members, performers, ticket takers and security officers. The park is also looking to fill finance positions.
The job fairs will be held every Saturday in February from 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. at the park’s human resources office.
Applicants are encouraged to apply online at sixflagsjobs.com before attending the job fair.
The upcoming season starts on March 23.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.