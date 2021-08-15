EUREKA, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- You can help local kids prepare for school this week and get a discounted Six Flags day pass.
The annual Back to School Supply Drive returns to Six Flags for the 12th year. Donate at least five items to the front fountain until noon any day this upcoming week in return you can get a day pass for $20.
The collection continues through Friday.
