EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A Southern Illinois University Edwardsville (SIUE) student was shot near campus Thursday night.
Illinois State Police officials said the student was shot while driving on the ramp from Interstate 270 to Rte. 157 and then drove to SIUE's campus, where police found the victim outside Woodland Residence Hall. It's unclear if the victim was the driver or an occupant in the vehicle. This happened after 9:30 p.m.
Paramedics took the victim to a hospital for treatment. Their condition condition remains unknown.
Officials with SIUE confirmed the victim is one of their students and emphasized the shooting never happened on campus.
The university sent out a campus alert following the shooting. The alert also indicated shots were fired at off-campus apartments just before 11:30 p.m. It is unknown if the two incidents are connected.
No other information has been released.
