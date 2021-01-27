EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville student from Chicago died after being shot near campus.

Illinois State Police officials said the 26-year-old student was shot while driving on the ramp from Rte. 157 to Interstate 270 on Jan. 14. According to several of Moneer Damra's friends, he had just been picked up from the airport and was headed back to campus when he was shot. The driver was able to get back to campus and call 911, while paramedics worked to keep Damra alive.

Damra was then rushed to a hospital for treatment. On Jan. 27, SIUE announced that the nursing student had died of his injuries.

SIUE Army ROTC Cadet shot on highway was returning to campus for spring semester, friends say [Updated] The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Army Reserve Officers' Training Corps says the student who was shot Thursday night is one of their cadets.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Moneer Damra’s family and friends as they attempt to deal with this inexplicable tragedy,” said SIUE Chancellor Randy Pembrook. “From all that I know, Moneer was filled with so much potential, had such a big heart and made a positive impact on everyone around him. It is absolutely heartbreaking."

When officers arrived at the shooting scene, they found an abandoned vehicle on the ramp and witnesses said they saw people running into a nearby wooded area. A search of the area resulted in four suspects being taken into custody hours after the shooting.

The Madison County State’s Attorney later charged 16-year-old Jacob Godoy, of Woodson Terrace, and 19-year-old Jimmy Ortiz, of Hazelwood, in relation to the shooting. Godoy was charged as an adult with attempted murder and aggravated battery. Ortiz was also charged with aggravated battery. Officials said the two other people taken into custody were released without charges.

Shortly after the shooting, SIUE said the crime appeared "to be a random act of gun violence."

About two hours after the shooting, the university said alleged gunshots were reported in a non-related incident at the Axis apartments. That incident is also under investigation.

The Cadet Club at SIUE set up a GoFundMe page to help his family with expenses.