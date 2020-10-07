BALLWIN, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A West County family is asking for prayers and justice for their daughter.
Sultan Shaik said his daughter, Sameena, a 17-year-old freshman at SIUE, was driving home from college on September 17 to spend the weekend with family. She was traveling on I-270 west of Riverview when another driver traveling east in the westbound lanes crashed into her.
"She was in a very bad shape,” Shaik said. “She got hurt on her head, she got injury to her skull. When they showed her to us she was shivering, legs and hands were shivering.”
Shaik and his wife rushed to Barnes-Jewish Hospital to find their daughter suffering from a skull fracture and brain bleeding. Shaik said she’s out of the ICU but still relying on a ventilator to help with breathing.
News 4 contacted Missouri Highway Patrol to find out if charges will be filed against the other driver. Investigators said the driver was arrested that day on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. MSHP is awaiting the toxicology report before they can submit evidence to the prosecutor’s office for charges.
“He caused a lot of pain because we are all thinking about her always, thinking about how long she will take to become normal and do all of her activities,” Shaik said.
Once Sameena is strong enough, Shaik said she’ll be transferred to a rehab hospital. He said it will take her at least a year to recover. The 17-year-old was in the midst of studying medical science at SIUE. Shaik is praying his daughter will make a full recovery.
“We are hopeful that she will make a complete recovery but it will take a long time.”
Shaik said his wife temporarily left her job at Macy’s to help care for Sameena in the hospital. Their family created a GoFundMe page to help with medical expenses.
