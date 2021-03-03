EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Nursing students at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville are stepping up to help provide COVID-19 vaccines at clinics across the Metro East.
In February, the Madison County Health Department reached out to the nursing school to see if students would be interested in volunteering. Students enrolled in "The Care of Populations" course receive class credit for their time, but those who are taking part said the real-world experience is proving invaluable.
"What we're teaching in clinicals really aligned perfectly with this opportunity so we'd be happy to come out and support the effort," said Amanda Ross, a faculty member within the SIUE School of Nursing.
"COVID has really come close to home for me, so to be a big part of the solution was an opportunity I absolutely did not want to miss," said senior nursing student Cheniya Alston.
Alston lost several family family members to COVID-19 and said being able to take part in vaccine clinics fills her with an overwhelming sense of pride.
"I know that if they would have still been here, this is something they would have needed," she said. "If if they got vaccinated, who knows, they might still be here."
Alston said interacting with dozens of patients every day is an experience unlike what students see during clinicals, where they tend to focus on one or two patients at a time.
"The interactions were wonderful," she said. "People were wonderful, they were excited to get the vaccine, they were excited to be a part of getting back to normal and move on from COVID-19."
Ross said because of the pandemic, many classes have been taught virtually and nursing students have missed out on opportunities for close human interaction, a vital part of their jobs. However, taking part in vaccine clinics is helping to make up for that.
"At the heart of nursing is human connection and these students were able to go out into the community and experience that human connection," Ross said. "When we had to transition all of our education to an online format, I think those opportunities went away for a bit."
Senior Caitlynn Elliott said the interactions with people has been her favorite part of volunteering. It's also given her the ability to sharpen some of her nursing skills ahead of graduation, thanks to the mentorship of other nurses at the vaccine clinics.
"They're really helpful in providing a supportive role," she said. "If we need help or we feel like this is going to be a challenge, they're always right there."
Like Alston, Elliott said she's excited to be part of the solution and hopeful end of the pandemic.
"Friends and family are affected by this, so to be able to help them fight it as well as people I don't know...it's everybody," she said. "I'm helping a lot of people."
The school of nursing's faculty members said a group of 8 to 10 students can safely provide more than 60 vaccines per hour. Further, students are also learning the logistics of a large vaccination clinic and how to work with other healthcare workers and the National Guard if need be.
According to the university, SIUE's nursing school joins more than 220 other schools of nursing nationwide in their efforts to help combat the coronavirus in their communities.
