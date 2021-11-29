EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville named Dr. James Minor its 10th Chancellor on Monday.
Minor will be the school's first African American chancellor. He most recently served as assistant vice chancellor and senior strategist in chancellor's office at California State University. He also served as a deputy assistant inside the US Department of Education.
The hiring of Minor still has to be voted on by the SIU Board of Trustees on Thursday. If approved, he will start on March 1.
