EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Southern Illinois University Edwardsville is hiring four new faculty members at the urging of their dean of the school of education.
The cluster hire was requested by Dr. Robin Hughes, who stressed the need for hiring more faculty of color.
"We know that it not only translates in the classrooms but it also translates to sending out good folks into the workforce that are prepared for globalization," Hughes said.
The hires were achieved through the university's strategic hiring funds made available through the office of the provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs and the office of institutional diversity and inclusion.
