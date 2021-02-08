EDWARDSVILLE, Il. (KMOV.com) - A SIUE graduate is stepping up to save a beloved coffee shop in Edwardsville after it closed at the end of the year.
Sacred Grounds has been ingrained in the Edwardsville community for nearly 21 years, first opening in 1999. It serves as an unique, eclectic hangout for nearby SIUE students, professors and community members.
"The first time I became a regular here was in college, just to study, and people watch," said Kate Baumgartner.
Baumgartner, a 2013 graduate of SIUE, first came to know the coffee shop after learning about it from a friend.
"I rented a house from a family and their son, who would mow our grass, always told us to check it out because he worked there," she said. "It turned into a place I was every day."
After graduating in 2013, she entered the corporate world and earned another degree. Still, she said job satisfaction was lacking.
"Anybody could do my job, it didn't matter it was me," she said. "It felt soulless and I wasn't happy."
Late last year, while living in Wisconsin, Baumgartner said she learned on social media the owner of Sacred Grounds was going to retire at the end of the year. The decision came months after COVID-19 restrictions and a changing business landscape.
Community members and Sacred Ground regulars, like Lony Less, were devastated.
"The biggest fear was something corporate or something we don't need," Less said. "So for the first time ever, I considered...well I'm going to move."
Less has been getting a cup of coffee at the coffee shop every day for the last 17 years. Some days, he'll make two or three trips a day.
"I've made some of the best friends I've ever met in my life all from Sacred Grounds," he said.
Less said the second round of shutdowns because of the pandemic have been hard for him personally and the thought of Sacred Grounds closing was too much for him to bear. Within days of learning of the plans to close the shop, Baumgartner made a life-changing decision.
"Within two weeks I bought it," she said. "I didn't want to see if fall victim to COVID-19."
She moved back to Illinois, and after a few weeks of fixes, Baumgartner reopened Sacred Grounds on Saturday after it was closed for about six weeks.
"The response has been overwhelming in the best possible way," she said. "Seeing Sacred fade into the background and into the distance, that would be a tragedy. It would be a shame. A lot of people would lose their safe space and their day-to-day would be interrupted and I don't want that."
