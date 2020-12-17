EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- This winter, graduation ceremonies will once again look different for some seniors.
SIUE students will graduate from home Friday, during a a virtual ceremony.
Concerns over COVID-19 forced the university to make the decision.
Seniors who were expected to deliver speeches to their classmates will have them recorded.
One senior said while it's a little disappointing, he's still excited.
"I plan to do it from my home with my dad, my aunt and my girlfriend there watching," said business major Matthew Gregor. "It won't be the same hearing your name on the tv, but you don't have to dress up and I guess you can just do it from home!"
Gregor said the job market is tough right now but he hopes vaccine development turns it around.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.