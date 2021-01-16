EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Army Reserve Officers' Training Corps says the student who was shot Thursday night is one of their cadets.
The SIUE Army ROTC identified the student as Moneer Damra. The group said Damra was shot in the neck and remains in critical condition.
[READ: 16 and 19-year-old charged after SIUE student shot near campus]
"Cadet Damra is a fighter; a truly inspirational example of fortitude and resilience," the group posted on Facebook.
Illinois State Police officials said the 26-year-old was shot while driving on the ramp from Rte. 157 to Interstate 270 and then drove to SIUE's campus, where police found him outside Woodland Residence Hall. A 16 and a 19-year-old were charged for the shooting.
A GoFundMe page was set up to help him with medical expenses.
