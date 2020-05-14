CARBONDALE, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- In an announcement Thursday, SIU system president Dan Mahony confirmed the two SIU campuses are planning for in-person classes this August.
“Based on our internal discussions, which have been informed by expertise from faculty in our School of Medicine, we believe we will meet the Governor’s standards for reopening by August which allows schools and universities to provide on-the-ground education with approved safety guidance,” Mahony stated, referencing Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s Restore Illinois opening plan. “Even when we obtain the ability to offer in-person classes, we will have to continue to follow recommendations regarding social distancing, minimizing density of events and other safety measures.”
The system’s campuses, located in Carbondale, Edwardsville, serve more than 30,000 students.
The university’s goal is to announce plans by mid-June to give students, faculty and staff a clear sense of how the fall 2020 semester on the SIU campuses will unfold.
