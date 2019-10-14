ALTON, Ill. (KMOV.com) – The 14th annual ‘Give Kids a Smile Day’ will take place on Columbus Day in Alton.
Children between the ages of 3 and 13 who are eligible for free or reduced lunch can get cleanings, x-rays and fillings for free. There are also fun activities for children while they wait for treatment.
The event will begin at 7:30 a.m. Monday at Southern Illinois University’s School of Dental Medicine building at 2800 College Avenue in Alton. Registration is on a first-come, first-served bases and will close at noon.
