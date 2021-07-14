CARDONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) – Astronomers are counting down until the next solar eclipse.
In 2017, thousands flocked to Southern Illinois University – Carbondale to watch the solar eclipse. The next one is set to happen on April 8, 2024 and the college is once again preparing.
"We're looking at doing a three-day festival again similar to what we did last time, probably using a bit more of the campus this time around,” said Robert Baer, specialist in the Physics Department at SIU Carbondale.
The festival won’t be just about viewing the moon getting between the Earth and the sun, Baer said there will be a lot of educational activities for people of all ages.
"There will be a lot of education activities for families, for kids and their parents to see, learn a little bit more about the eclipse, learn about some of the science including some of the art around the eclipse,” he said.
Compared to the 2017 eclipse, the totality of the 2024 one will last a bit longer.
"Here on campus we are looking about 4 minutes and 9 seconds of totality, which means it's going to be dark for that long. So, you can look up at the corona in the sky and that's similar for the cape region. It's going to be just a little bit shorter in cape but about the same,” explained Baer.
According to Baer, the place viewing spot in the country will be in southwest Texas, which will experience 4 minutes and 30 seconds of totality.
While the solar eclipse isn’t set to happen for three years, Baer said a big event to watch it needs to be planned way in advance.
"So you have to start planning early for something like this because of the scale of it and for us here on campus, we look out, we look at the calendar pretty far in advance, do we want to have school that day, are we going to have students on campus for instance which we will in April, is happening towards the end of the school year,” he said.
Southern Illinois University again is partnering with the Adler Planetarium out of Chicago for the 2024 solar eclipse. Both partners will be putting on the festivities again -- similar to what they did in 2017.
