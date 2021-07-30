ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Siteman Cancer Center has announced plans to open a new outpatient facility on the Washington University Medical Campus.
Most outpatient cancer care on the campus will be moved to the new building, which is slated to open in summer 2024. The care center’s plans include 96 exam rooms, 88 infusion pods, radiology and breast imaging services, and hematology and chemistry laboratory space. The building will be connected to the rest of the Medical Campus by an elevated pedestrian link.
The facility’s design and construction details are being finalized but plans call for a 659,000-square-foot facility that will be located on the southwest corner of Forest Park and Taylor avenues. Final approval on the project is pending.
