ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Two sisters from the Metro East said they were attacked by a woman after attending a Travis Scott concert at the Enterprise Center on Monday.
“It was so overwhelming. I was just looking around saying there’s no one to help me right now,” said one of the sisters.
The sisters asked News 4 not to identify them because they are afraid they will be targeted again. They want to share their story in hopes of it not happening to anyone else.
They were in their seats when another woman and her friends moved into the vacant seats next to them.
The sisters claim the woman moved into their space basically pushing them into the aisle.
One sister asked the woman to move her phone out of her face.
“She started putting her phone in my face and she started shoving me,” said one sister.
The other added, “She kind of got into your face a little.”
“She said, ‘Can you ask me nicer?’ I said, ‘Ma’am I already did’.”
At one point they claim the woman grabbed one of their arms and "practically twisted" it.
Eventually the woman moved rows, but the sisters said they continued to be called names and called curse words.
Once the show was over, the sisters said they went outside to call an Uber and saw the woman again.
“She grabbed my hair. Punched me at least twice,” said one sister. “She kept saying, ‘No, that’s the girl I want’.”
The other sister said the she was attacked by the same woman.
“She grabbed me and started throwing punches at the back of my head and I just flew into a group of people who caught me,” she added.
They then said the woman disappeared towards the MetroLink station.
The sisters said they called 911. They looked for the closest security guard at the venue, but couldn’t find one until they went back inside.
“Nobody was helping. Everyone was either egging it on or didn’t know what to do. There was no security outside,” they added.
The women are asking for help to find this woman so police can investigate. They would like anyone with video or pictures of the incident to come forward.
“We saw videos, people recording videos of us, maybe even pictures. All I ask is if someone out there has a video please come forward with it. We just really want to find out who it is and why,” they added.
St. Louis police said they have a record of the 911 call matching the description.
The SLMPD report on the incident is being finalized and the investigation is ongoing.
The Enterprise Center gave News 4 the following statement.
“The safety and security of our guests and patrons is of the utmost importance to us at every event we host. We will continue to work with the St. Louis Police Department to assist in their investigation.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.