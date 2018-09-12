NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – The sister of a woman found dead in her North County home earlier this week has been charged with murder in the first-degree.
Sylvia Brown, 57, of St. Louis, was charged with murder Wednesday afternoon by St. Louis County prosecutors. According to the probable cause statement released by police, Sylvia shot her sister Brenda in the arm and neck. Sylvia told police she had been planning it for some time due to her being in financial debt and she did not want her sister to find out.
Police responded to a call in the 2500 block of Dukeland after a citizen was concerned about the well-being of the resident inside the home. Upon arrival, officers found 59-year-old Brenda Brown dead of a gunshot wound.
Shortly after police discovered Brown’s body, they issued an Endangered Person Advisory for her sister, Sylvia Brown. The sister was later located.
St. Louis County PD’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons are investigating the incident. If you have any information regarding the incident, you are asked to call 636-529-8210.
Brown is being held on a $500,000 cash only bond.
