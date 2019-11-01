SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com)-- Officially, there is exactly 19 weeks until Christmas Eve but locals can get into the Christmas spirit early with help of two St. Louis pop-up bars.
In a Facebook post, Miracle STL announced Miracle, located on 2800 Indiana Ave, and Sippin' Santa, located at 3146 Locust Street, will return this year. Attendees can deck the halls and enjoy holiday-themed cocktails.
The bars will be open from Nov. 25 - Dec. 28. Reservations for both bars will be available at noon Friday.
There will be a given allotted time for reservations:
- 2 people = 1 hour
- 3-4 people = 1:15 hours
- 5-6 people = 1:30 hours
- 7-8 people = 2:00 hours
Click here to make a reservation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.