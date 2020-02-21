JUPITER, Fla. — Remember Brett Cecil?
He’s that left-handed reliever to whom the Cardinals gave $30.5 million in November 2016. In return for their investment, St. Louis has received exactly 100 innings of 4.86 ERA baseball from Cecil. Things haven’t gone as planned.
Cecil didn’t throw a pitch for the Cardinals last season. Fans questioned why he was still on the team’s roster. You’d be forgiven if you forgot he was.
He is, though. And entering the final year of that ill-fated contract, the Cardinals are giving Cecil one last chance to produce like the player they thought they were getting three-and-a-half years ago.
Cecil's presence in Cardinals camp this spring becomes more difficult to ignore the longer he remains a healthy and active participant. He has been throwing just like any other pitcher this spring, most recently on Thursday. The results?
So far, so good. Cecil feels like he's back to his status quo for the first time in a long time.
“The best way I can describe it is I feel like myself,” Cecil said. “Last spring training, I didn’t really know where the ball was going. I couldn’t figure it out. Obviously we went through that whole route and knew what was causing the problem. It was still a little bit tough to get the feeling of myself back but it’s progressively gotten better since I started throwing in the off-season. It was weird, the ‘pens leading up to spring training, I felt like I still had some stuff I could work on before I could get on the mound. Okay, I can work on specific things. But that first ‘pen there in spring training it was like everything was clicking, everything was ready to go.”
He feels like himself again. The last time where that was the case for the oft-injured Cecil? 2017, his first year with the Cardinals.
That season—it's easy to forget given his outcomes in the two years since—Cecil actually put up some pretty respectable numbers for St. Louis. He logged 67.1 innings—his most since 2011, back when he was a starting pitcher. His 3.88 ERA was slightly better than the 3.93 mark he posted in 2016 for the Blue Jays, after which the Cardinals signed him in free agency.
If you throw out the disastrous April 2017 blow-up in which Cecil allowed four runs without recording an out to blow a lead against the Cubs, his ERA for the rest of the 2017 season was 3.34. That's pretty good!
But same as with the stat sheet, you can't throw such an epic failure out of the minds in the fan base. Restoring goodwill after such a memorable loss to the Cubs as one of your first impressions isn't easy. The path his career has taken thereafter didn't help Cecil's standing with the court of public opinion in St. Louis.
It's good that Cecil feels good, but Saturday will represent ground zero for his quest to prove himself in a competitive environment—to not only the fans, but to his team—all over again.
Mike Shildt has Cecil penciled in to pitch in the Cardinals first Grapefruit League game of the spring Saturday afternoon at Roger Dean Stadium. In addition to Cecil, Jack Flaherty is slated as the Cardinals starter Saturday, with Dakota Hudson and Kwang-Hyun Kim expected to also see mound action against the Mets.
For Shildt, there's no time like the present to fire Cecil back up for game action.
“He needs to get out and pitch,” Shildt said. “He needs to get out there and compete. You know, he’s healthy and he’s ready. No time like the first game to let him create that opportunity for himself."
But is the opportunity that awaits Cecil as clear as his salary might indicate? Through his struggles the last couple years, the Cardinals have stuck with Cecil, rejecting the nuclear option of an outright release. After all, they were paying him either way. With Cecil was stashed on the injured list for all of last season, there was really no incentive for the Cardinals to cut ties, outside of opening a spot on the 40-man roster.
This year, though, if Cecil is healthy, he needs to show the Cardinals he's one of their eight best relievers in order to justify a spot on the opening day roster. There also comes a question of how many lefties the Cardinals would feasibly carry in their bullpen. Andrew Miller is locked into a spot. Tyler Webb is out of options, so that's two. Cecil would be a third, but what if Genesis Cabrera shines this spring? He's got minor-league options remaining; if he's one of your best eight, would it be prudent to exclude him?
How many lefties is too many for a bullpen? Shildt stopped short of quoting 'Mean Girls' on Friday, but essentially said the limit does not exist.
"I don’t think there’s (such a thing as) too many,” Shildt said. “It’s really about who’s going to get the outs. We’re going to take the bullpen that—you set your bullpen up for a variety of reasons and you put them into, somewhat, roles that are fluid. More fluid some days than others. But I don’t think we’re married to a number of lefties or righties. We want to take the group that makes the best sense for the greater good that is going to be able to compete and get people out.”
That openness to handedness for the construction of the bullpen could play to Cecil's benefit. It's not hard to envision the Cardinals finding room for a third lefty in their bullpen, especially given their desire to extract some value from Cecil's contract.
History indicates the Cardinals will look for reasons to keep Cecil rather than press the big red button on his time in St. Louis. They've kept him this long; might as well see it through to see whether his progress physically translates to renewed success on the field.
Still, it's fair to say the Cardinals will be watching Cecil closely in the coming weeks—starting right out of the gate on Saturday.
