ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Single tickets to the Tony-award winning show Hamilton will go on sale in early January.
Hamilton will be at the Fabulous Fox Theatre between May 5 and June 7, 2020. The single tickets will go on sale at 9 a.m. on Jan. 6.
In the past, the tickets have sold out quickly.
