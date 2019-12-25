ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis University Basketball Coach Travis Ford and the Demetrious Johnson Foundation delivered gifts to deserving families on Christmas Day.
"Words are kinda hard to come because it just makes you get choked up," Kimaada Ellison said.
Ellison said she's overwhelmed with gratitude after watching her four children open presents on Christmas morning. The single mother works two jobs to provide for her family.
"I did the right things went to school, have a college degree it's just sometimes hard to make ends meet in this economy so sometimes my best meets the basic needs but not the wants so this kinda thing is just awesome," Ellison said.
Ellison and her children are one of several families who received gifts from Coach Ford and the Demetrious Johnson Foundation on Christmas.
A big truck pulled up to her home in Jennings and volunteers unloaded presents.
"I just feel really loved," Ellison said. "I feel really blessed especially by people who didn't even know me ... it's just the act of wanting to help somebody and that's what it's all about."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.