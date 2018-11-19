WOOD RIVER, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A 35-year-old woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Wood River Sunday night.
Amanda J. Kieffer was killed when her vehicle crashed on Old St. Louis Road at Citrus Lane around 9:15 p.m.
According to police, Kieffer was traveling south on Old St. Louis Road when she lost control. The vehicle then traveled off the roadway and flipped. She was reportedly ejected during the crash.
Kieffer, who was a single mother of five children, was pronounced dead by the deputy coroner.
