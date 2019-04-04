ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Blues playoff tickets go on sale Thursday morning!
Starting at 10 a.m., single-game tickets will be available at the Enterprise Center Box Office and Ticketmaster.com.
Tickets start at $54.
If the team finishes top two in their division they’ll start the playoffs at home next Wednesday or Thursday.
