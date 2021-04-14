ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Single-game tickets for May Cardinals games at Busch Stadium will go on sale Friday!
The tickets for all 12 home games will go on sale at 2 p.m. The team will welcome the New York Mets, Colorado Rockies, Pittsburgh Pirates and Chicago Cubs to Busch Stadium throughout the month. During May, capacity at the stadium will remain at 32%.
Tickets can be purchased by clicking here or calling 314-345-9000. On April 19 fans will be able to buy tickets at the Busch Stadium ticket windows.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.