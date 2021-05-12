Cardinals to increase capacity at Busch Stadium, host vaccine events Capacity will soon increase at Busch Stadium and the Cardinals also announced Tuesday that the club is teaming with the St. Louis City Health Department, hosting three clinics this week.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Cardinals announced Wednesday that single-game tickets for two June home series will go on sale this week.

Tickets for the June 3 weekend series with the Reds as well the two-game series with the Cleveland Indians on June 8 and 9 will go on sale Friday, May 14 at noon.

The announcement comes a day after the team said capacity at Busch Stadium would double to just less than 30,000 people beginning May 21. The current capacity is around 14,000, but under the new rules, there will still be seating pods spaced three feet apart.

All six of the available June games feature one of three giveaways, beginning a Cardinals Nolan Arenado Decal from Shelter Insurance on June 3. The giveaways continue with an Adult Mystery Player Road Alternate Blue Jersey courtesy of Old Dominion Freight Line on June 4-6 and a Cardinals Bucket Hat on June 8-9.