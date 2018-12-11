ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A single father and three of his children are without a home Tuesday, after a fire, which may have been intentionally set, destroyed their house.
Firefighters were called to the two-story building in the 3600 block of Pennsylvania around 10 a.m.
"I was at work get call from neighbor that my house was on fire," said James Renderson, still shaken from the loss.
When firefighters arrived to the home, the flames were so powerful they had to pull back. The home was destroyed.
Randerson raised eight children by himself in the home, three of them still live with him. The kids were at school when the fire started.
No one was injured and a dog was rescued from the home, officials said.
Officials said a reported Molotov cocktail was found at the scene, though they haven't determined a direct link between the Molotov cocktail and the fire. Investigators determined multiple points of origin for the fire and are continuing to investigate the cause.
Randerson did not have insurance on the home, and in the aftermath Tuesday, he was still struggling with how to tell his children their house is gone.
However, his five adult children may be able to help, and Randerson is trying to remain positive.
"I know I can rebuild. Everything ain't lost," he said. "I know got prayers everywhere."
We will update the story as more information becomes available.
