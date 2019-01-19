Tonight: Low Teens. Wind Chill -5 to 5. Mostly cloudy skies, a few flurries and breezy. Winds: North 15-25 mph.
Sunday: High 21. Dry and cold for Sunday services. Winds will be lighter, but chills will be in the single digits to teens all day. By late afternoon into the evening there's a chance for very light snow or some flurries.
MLK Day: Low 15/High 32. Mostly cloudy, cold and breezy. Wind chill in the teens to low 20s. Winds: Southeast 15-25 mph.
