CALIFORNIA (CBS)--When a woman offered to pick up the tab for several shoppers at a Walmart in Palm Springs, California, most people didn't immediately recognize her as the pop star that she is. Singer Sia showed up at the Walmart "in disguise" on Thanksgiving – but really, she just looked like a normal person.
The Australian singer usually wears a black and white wig that covers her face. So, when she walked up to people with her hair pulled back, most shoppers just thought she was just a very kind person, not a celebrity. When asked what her name was, the celeb said "just Ci Ci."
So @Sia paid for my groceries today thank you so much!! The heart and beautiful soul you have for paying for everyone!! I’m sorry for telling everyone once I realized who you were !! But this kindness must be acknowledged!!! pic.twitter.com/p7CMvBBQyP— Adri Buckles (@mexican_locaaa) November 28, 2019
The singer, whose real name is Sia Kate Isobelle Furler, bounced from register to register. Video shows her talking with a toddler sitting in a shopping cart. She was also surprised when a woman handed her flowers as a "thank you" for buying groceries.
