ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO. (KMOV.com) – This Saturday, St. Louis County will host a vaccination clinic with a few entertaining twists.
A walk-up vaccination event will be held at Centene’s Ferguson Service Center from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 2900 Pershall Road where the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be administered. St. Louis native and "The Voice" finalist Kennedy Holmes will be providing live tunes and NFL Hall of Famer Aeneas Williams will be in attendance.
Parking is free for anyone interested.
“Getting vaccinated is what keeps us going and what keeps the economy going,” County Executive Dr. Sam Page said. “They’ve been proven highly effective against the Delta variant. Because of the hard work of our Department of Public Health, it’s never been easier to get vaccinated."
