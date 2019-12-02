People-Jill Scott

FILE - This Oct. 19, 2016 file photo shows Jill Scott at 2016 CMT Artists of the Year in Nashville, Tenn. Scott is following the footsteps of her idol Maya Angelou: The Grammy-winning singer is creating her own Hallmark Mahogany greeting card line. (Photo by Sanford Myers/Invision/AP, File)

 Sanford Myers

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Fans can live their life like its "Golden" at the Fabulous Fox because Grammy-winning singer Jill Scott will be in St. Louis in February.

The singer-songwriter will bring her 20th Anniversary Tour on Feb. 9. Doors will open at 7:30 p.m. and fans can listen to her sing her famous ballads. 

Scott released her 5th studio album WOMAN in 2015 which landed at #1 on the music charts. 

If you "Can't Wait", you can purchase tickets here to have a "Lovely Day at the FOX.

