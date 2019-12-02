ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Fans can live their life like its "Golden" at the Fabulous Fox because Grammy-winning singer Jill Scott will be in St. Louis in February.
The singer-songwriter will bring her 20th Anniversary Tour on Feb. 9. Doors will open at 7:30 p.m. and fans can listen to her sing her infamous ballads.
Scott released her 5th studio album WOMAN in 2015 which landed at No. 1 on the music charts.
If you "Can't Wait", you can purchase tickets here to have a "Lovely Day at the FOX.
