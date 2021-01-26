ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - Since the pandemic, 193 St. Louis County Police officers have tested positive for COVID-19, that’s more than a tenth of the police force, with many more forced to quarantine.
“We have an officer in the hospital right now who’s been on a ventilator for several weeks now,” said Joe Patterson with the St. Louis County Police Association.
It’s why so many are desperate to get the vaccine.
“The issue is when you’re arresting someone, you can’t do it from six feet away,” said Patterson.
Around 100 St. Louis County Police officers got the chance to get the vaccine this past weekend from the county's health department, but 700 out of the 1000 officers want to get it. Patterson says its moving too slow.
“County Executive Sam Page has prioritized different departments over police officers who are interacting with the public on a daily basis,” said Patterson.
On Tuesday, the St. Louis County Health Department received another 3,900 doses of the vaccine from the state. But a spokesperson for the health department says the demand far exceeds the supply.
Right now, they are vaccinating those in 1A which includes healthcare workers, 1B Tier 1, which includes first responders, law enforcement, emergency management and public works, as well as 1B Tier 2, which includes those 65 and up and those with high risk medical conditions.
“We absolutely prioritize first responders,” said Chris Ave with the St. Louis County Health Department.
Patterson’s concern is those with office jobs receiving the vaccine before those in the line of duty, including public works employees and those working in the St. Louis County Prosecutor's office.
“We are 1B - Tier 1 (Law Enforcement) so currently eligible as county employees,” said Chris King, a spokesperson for St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell’s office.
The health department says it comes down to manpower. They do not have the staff to determine each person’s job description. If they are part of the current open tiers, than they are eligible for the vaccine.
Chesterfield police received an email Tuesday afternoon offering appointments for their officers, but some have taken it upon themselves to go elsewhere, signing up for appointments through hospital systems or for some finding appointments with St. Charles County Health Department where they live.
St. Louis City says they plan to use their first round of 3,900 doses to vaccinate fire, police, and corrections officers as well as healthcare workers.
Ave says they need more supply, they have the plans in place to vaccinate large numbers of law enforcement officers, but they need more vaccine to meet the demand.
