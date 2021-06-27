ST. LOUIS (AP/KMOV.com) -- The U.S. Olympic gymnastics trials wrap up at the Dome at America's Center in downtown St. Louis Sunday.
However, Olympic Champion Simone Biles couldn’t leave without trying a local delicacy. Imo’s Pizza shared a photo on Biles dining on the square pie with the caption after the first trial, “ Team USA gymnast Simone Biles getting familiar with Imo’s after competing yesterday while in STL.”
With the Olympic trials happening in the heart of Downtown St. Louis, local business owners tell News 4 things are finally feeling like normal.
"It's been great. It's probably gonna be a record weekend ever since the pandemic and we've opened back up," Adam Pritchett explained. Pritchett is the executive chef at Hi-Pointe Drive-In. He said most of their business this weekend is from out-of-town guests.
The final day for the women’s gymnastics trial will begin at 7 p.m. and Biles is primed for Tokyo. The world and Olympic gymnastics champion put on a dazzling display during the U.S. Olympic Trials on Friday night, pulling out all the stops — well, almost all of them — on her way to a commanding lead and a spot in Japan next month. Her all-around total of 60.565 included a 15.133 on beam that featured the “double-double” dismount named for her, a maneuver she's kept under wraps since the 2019 world championships.
Her floor exercise — the one that includes not one but two eponymous elements in the sport's Code of Points — was both spectacular and spectacularly controlled. Clearly frustrated after stepping out of bounds several times while winning her seventh national title earlier this month, Biles kept her toes well inside the white lines during her law-of-physics pushing tumbling passes.
“I was super excited going into this one,” Biles said. “I know exactly what to expect. And I feel like I’m very ... like I'm a lot more emotional this time around, which is so crazy. Even walking out of the tearing up and crying. The girls are like, ‘Are you OK?’ I’m fine. It’s just like, I can’t believe the time is here. It’s been five years and I’m grateful.”
The top two all-around finishers Sunday night after the finals automatically qualify for the Olympic team. Biles is a lock no matter what happens Sunday.
