ST. LOUIS (AP/KMOV.com) -- It truly is the square beyond compare for many St. Louisians and now, Simone Biles.
On Saturday, the Olympic champion Simone Biles nibbled on a local delicacy. Imo’s Pizza shared a photo on Biles dining on the square pie with the caption after the first trial, “ Team USA gymnast Simone Biles getting familiar with Imo’s after competing yesterday while in STL.”
It was love at first bite since Biles tweeted Tuesday she was missing Imo's already.
We miss you!!!— Imo's Pizza (@imospizza) June 29, 2021
With the Olympic trials in the heart of Downtown St. Louis last weekend, local business owners tell News 4 things are finally feeling like normal.
"It's been great. It's probably gonna be a record weekend ever since the pandemic and we've opened back up," Adam Pritchett explained. Pritchett is the executive chef at Hi-Pointe Drive-In. He said most of their business this weekend is from out-of-town guests.
Biles was one of four women named to the U.S. Women's Gymnastic team. She joins Sunisa Lee, Jordan Chiles, Grace McCallum. The alternates are Mykayla Skinner and Jade Carey.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.