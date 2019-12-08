SAN DIEGO — What has long been clear in Cardinals Nation has finally been recognized by the rest of the baseball world: Ted Simmons is a Hall of Famer.
Better late than never, I always say.
Though it's taken longer than it should have, former Cardinals catcher Ted Simmons will receive his long-awaited induction into Cooperstown and the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum this coming summer, it was announced Sunday evening at the Baseball Winter Meetings.
The honor comes to Simmons as a result of a vote by the 16-member Modern Baseball Era Committee. Marvin Miller was also voted into the Hall of Fame by this year's committee.
In order to be elected to the Hall of Fame by the veteran's committee, an individual must receive at least 75-percent of the vote. Last year, Simmons was one of the candidates for consideration on the ballot, but fell just one vote short of induction.
This year, at long last, he was not to be denied.
Simmons played for the Cardinals from 1968 to 1980 and compiled a .298/.366/.459 batting line in those years with St. Louis. While a member of the Cardinals, Simmons earned six of his eight-career All-Star appearances, as well as the inaugural Silver Slugger Award at the catcher position for the National League in 1980.
For his career, Simmons ranks second in MLB history for hits by a catcher (2,472) and RBIs by a catcher (1,389).
Hall of Fame credentials by a Hall of Fame player.
