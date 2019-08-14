BRANSON, Mo. (AP) — The Silver Dollar City theme park near Branson is planning an expansion that is expected to cost more than $30 million.
Park president Brad Thomas said Tuesday the expansion will include a Mystic River Falls ride to replace the Lost River of the Ozarks ride. The new ride will include a 4.5 story waterfall drop. Also planned is a barbecue restaurant that will seat 450 people and other improvements.
The Springfield News-Leader reports Switzerland-based manufacturer RES is working with Silver Dollar City to create the new Mystic River Falls. It is projected to open next summer.
Thomas said the park has invested $100 million into new rides and improvements since 2010.
Almost 2.2 million people visited the park in 2018.
