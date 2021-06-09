ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – An Endangered SILVER Advisory has been issued for a man who was last seen walking away from a group home in St. Louis County Tuesday.
Dennis Robert Noftsinger, 71, was last seen walking west on Telegraph Road after leaving the Sylvan House Group Home on Sherman Drive at 5 p.m. Authorities said Noftsinger has been diagnosed with schizophrenia and bi-polar disorder.
Anyone with information regarding Noftsinger’s whereabouts is urged to call 911 or the St. Louis County Police Department at (636) 529-8210.
