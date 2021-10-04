MISSING: Charles Donald Beard

Charles Donald Beard has been reported missing after being last seen Monday morning.

 Missouri State Highway Patrol

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- An Endangered SILVER Advisory has been canceled for a once-missing St. Louis County man.

Charles Donald Beard, 77, was reported missing Monday after being last seen at a Chesterfield Walgreens on 14950 Clayton Road at 10:55 a.m.

As of 8 p.m., authorities say he was found safe.

