CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- An Endangered SILVER Advisory has been canceled for a once-missing St. Louis County man.
Charles Donald Beard, 77, was reported missing Monday after being last seen at a Chesterfield Walgreens on 14950 Clayton Road at 10:55 a.m.
As of 8 p.m., authorities say he was found safe.
