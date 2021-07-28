Capitol Breach Security

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol Police officers hold off rioters loyal to President Donald Trump at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

 Julio Cortez

SIKESTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) --- Federal charges have been filed against a Sikeston, Mo. man in connected to his involvement in the January 6 riots.

Nicholas Kennedy, 41, of Sikeston, Mo., made his first appearance in federal court Wednesday morning in Cape Girardeau. He was charged with civil disorder, obstruction of an official proceeding, entering and remaining in a restricted building, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.

Limited details have been released about his role during the insurrection.

In mid-July, tips led to the arrest of 31-year-old Joshua Dressel of Festus. Messages between Dressel and another user on January 6 were detailed in court records. In the conversations, Dressel allegedly stated he was one of the “first 20 people or so to break into the Capitol.”

