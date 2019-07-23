For years, the backup catcher role to Yadier Molina was dismissed by the Cardinals as irrelevant.
They could tell you that wasn’t the case, but their actions—rather, their inaction—in filling the position told a more accurate story.
For the majority of Molina’s career as the Cardinals backstop, St. Louis has cycled through reserve catchers making less than a million dollars annually; it wasn’t a position prioritized with their pocket book. Once, in 2016, the Cardinals decided to stick their necks out and buck that trend when they gave MLB veteran Brayan Pena a whole $5 million guaranteed on a two-year deal. To say it didn’t pan out is putting it kindly.
Pena was an affable fella, but his career never recovered from that time he ran inside and slipped on an ice cube. Er, I mean, that time he slipped and fell in the dugout during a spring training game. Pena messed up his knee before he ever played a game, and finished his Cardinals career with two hits in 14 plate appearances.
The Cardinals seemed to have allowed that isolated debacle to turn them off from allocating resources toward a backup catcher for a few years. It took watching 142 plate appearances of Francisco Pena’s atrocious 32 wRC+ offense last season for them to wise up, but it happened. During spring training, St. Louis signed former All-Star and Gold Glove recipient Matt Wieters.
The deal with Wieters was initially a minor-league contract, but from the jump, it didn’t seem particularly plausible that St. Louis would choose Pena instead. Wieters' spot on the big club out of spring became even more obvious when Pena suffered an injury setback in camp, and the team made it official just before Wieters would have become eligible to opt out of the minors contract: he was heading north with the team.
Thank goodness, eh?
Though the Cardinals' intention this year, as it has been virtually every year since Molina became the team’s primary catcher in 2005, was for Yadi to carry the load, catching in the major leagues is a rigorous endeavor. Inevitably, injuries crop up and time off is required. In his age-36 season, Molina has shown he is human, susceptible to missing time more so than he ever has been.
That’s what made the timing for St. Louis to invest in a backup for 2019 better than ever. And it just so happened that the same spring in which the Cardinals were looking to throw a little money at a backup catcher, Matt Wieters had received no interest from other teams.
Like, not ‘he had no major-league offers,’ or ‘his market was slow to develop.’ No, Wieters had inexplicably garnered zero interest. Somehow, the two-time Gold Glover who slugged eight home runs in 271 plate appearances last season didn’t receive a single offer from an MLB team this winter. For any kind of contract, majors or minors.
Sure, Matt Wieters fell right into the Cardinals laps. But hey, at least they made the call.
Given Molina’s multiple stints on the injured list this season, the Cardinals are certainly glad they did.
In one of the most insane wins of the Cardinals season Monday, Paul Goldschmidt deserves the praise for his 10th-inning grand slam. Jose Martinez should be lauded for his game-saving assist, nailing the tying run at the plate in the bottom of the 10th after the Pirates had already stormed back for three runs in the inning. But Matt Wieters bears acknowledgement, too, for doing earlier in the night what he’s done all year for the Cardinals: he came up clutch.
Before Goldschmidt’s granny in extras, the Cardinals offense was utterly silent in regulation. Except for Wieters, of course. Without Wieters’ home run and sacrifice fly RBI in the early innings, there wouldn’t have been a stage for Goldschmidt to provide what was arguably the most memorable moment of his young Cardinals career. I’m not sure Francisco Pena would’ve had the same sort of impact.
Monday was a continuation of a recent hot streak for Wieters. The 33-year-old has smacked four home runs while slashing .286/.381/.629 in 42 plate appearances in July. His numbers for the season are pretty good, too, as Wieters is up to a 104 wRC+, which is far superior to what Molina has provided.
In fact, with a fraction of the playing time, Wieters has outperformed Molina in home runs, OBP, SLG and OPS. He’s also gunned down opposing base runners at a 46 percent clip, besting Molina’s 2019 rate of 35 percent. That’s not to say that Wieters should be the everyday starter even after Molina’s return, but it could benefit the Cardinals to trim the delta between the two veterans’ respective playing opportunities, keeping both fresh and sharp for the stretch run.
There's one train of thought that suggests the Cardinals should dangle Wieters on the trade market over the next week, with the potential to score a nice prospect or two from a contender desperate for catching help. Considering the Cardinals status in the division race, though, subtracting a contributing player like Wieters doesn't feel very sensible.
The sensible move, instead, might be to re-sign Wieters in the off-season. Wieters' earnings will likely top out close to $2 million including incentives this season, which seems like a bargain for the value the Cardinals have gotten from him already.
Though he would surely prefer to seek opportunities on the open market that could provide better assurances of playing time, having Wieters around to split time with Andrew Knizner while Molina is out of commission has been a godsend for the Cardinals. And as Wieters learned this past winter, the free agent market can be fickle for veteran players.
While blocking Knizner could be a deterrent to bringing Wieters back for an encore next season, the duo of Knizner and Wieters as an insurance policy on Yadier Molina seems to be working just fine for the Cardinals in 2019.
