ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Two lanes of westbound 44 are closed in St. Louis, causing significant backups ahead of rush hour.
The lanes are blocked at Hampton by construction crews because there is debris in the roadway.
Commuters on 44 already deal with construction delays, but Wednesday’s backup could signal an even slower commute for westbound motorists.
