'Significant' number of MetroBus drivers too fearful to work after fellow driver shot

ST. LOUIS COUNTY(KMOV.com) - According to the union that represents MetroBus drivers, since the shooting of bus driver Jonathan Cobb on Friday night, a significant number of drivers have not shown up for work.

Catina Wilson is vice president of Amalgamated Transit local 788.

"They're scared," she said.

Cobb suffered a gunshot wound to his head as he was driving north on Lucas and Hunt around 7:10 p.m. Friday. He's listed in critical condition. According to the Major Case Squad, which is investigating, 10 minutes earlier, a bus was struck by gunfire on North Hanley at Airport Road but no one was hit.

Monday night, police took a person of interest into custody, Isaiah Houston, 30, after a chase. He is currently charged in connection with the chase, but not the shooting.

Bi-State Development President and C.E.O. Taulby Roach announced plans to increase security for bus drivers and riders. The plan included hiring more security personnel across the bus system at at transit centers. Wilson said those steps are welcomed, but that it'll take time to hire more security personnel and that steps need to be taken now to improve the safety of drivers. She asking for Metro employees to ride along as a second set of ears and eyes.

"What we're asking you to do is put other pieces in place, those pieces that we can put in place, those transit service operators who are driving around in the trucks with the 'M,' stop, get on the bus, get back off at another stop," Wilson said.

A spokesperson for Metro said managers have helped fill in for the shortage of bus drivers since Saturday.