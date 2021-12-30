‘Significant drop’ in pavement prompts closure of North City road

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The Missouri Department of Transportation is working to fix a stretch of pavement that has seen a “significant drop.”
Thursday, the department tweeted a photo of the spot on westbound Bircher at Union near Interstate 70 in north St. Louis. The area will stay closed until crews can determine the cause of the driver.
While the road is closed, drivers heading westbound on Interstate 70 are asked to use an alternate route.
