HANNIBAL, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A more than 150-year-old signature of Mark Twain has been found in Mark Twain Cave near Hannibal.
The word “Clemens” was discovered scrawled in pencil on the wall of an unlit passageway inside the cave. Twain lived in Hannibal from 1839-1853, until he was 17-years-old.
The name “Sam" is barely visible but is carved into the wall. Samuel Clemens was Twain’s real name. More than 250,000 visitors have signed the cave’s walls over the past 166 years, which made locating the signature difficult.
"It's made us crazy looking for it all these years. So, to finally find his signature in the cave that was named for him, its remarkable. He signed the cave, we've found his signature. We're so excited,” said Linda Coleberd, the cave’s owner.
The signature was discovered during a symposium in July. The cave’s owners waited until scholars could authenticate it before announcing it to the world.
