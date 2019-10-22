ALTON, Ill. (KMOV.com) - Alton police are using a unique way to let the community know they solved a problem: yard signs.
Officers made a drug arrest last week and left a sign in the front yard that said: “This drug house closed for business."
Lt. Jarrett Ford said he got the idea to use yard signs from another department on social media.
Ford said a tip came into the Alton Police Department’s Narcotics Division about illegal activity at a home on Riley Avenue. He stressed community assistance is vital.
“Without their eyes and ears we often don’t know there’s a particular problem at a particular house. They’re our intelligence and we love it when they contact us,” Ford said.
After investigating, a drug related search warrant was served Thursday at the home.
Police said 27 year-old Vernell Mack was arrested at the home, connected to cocaine charges.
Mack has been charged with two counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance within 500 feet of a church and two counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance.
His bond has been set at $250,000.
Police said the yard sign helps the community know officers were able to resolve an issue where many times the public is just left wondering.
Police encourage anyone to report tips to them via their anonymous drug tip line at 618-465-5948, through messages on Facebook and Twitter or you can fill out a form on their website.
